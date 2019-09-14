As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed by $5.70 Million Its Stake; Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Shareholder Trellus Management Company Has Upped Its Position by $845,000 as Share Value Rose

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 260% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.70% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 18.47M shares traded or 203.56% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q GROSS MARGIN +18.8%; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Releases Statement on Proposed Public Offering; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY REVENUE $456.3 MLN VS. $526.2MLN; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: As of May 12, tZero Raised $110.6M Pursuant to Simple Agreements for Future Equity; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 09/04/2018 – tZERO Unveils Security Token Trading Software

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $73.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 20,668 shares to 55,502 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $540,994 activity. JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought $31,959 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Friday, August 30.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Overstock Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer and New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Dow Finishes Higher; Wall Street Wavers Amid Expected Central Bank Stimulus – TheStreet.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Overstock (OSTK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.