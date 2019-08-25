As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Rose, Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) Stake by $27.03 Million; Stock Price Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 5.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 696,486 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 6.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 17.55M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 04/04/2018 – Jason Aldean to Perform Private REARVIEW TOWN Album Release Show for SiriusXM in New York City; 05/03/2018 Norma Kamali to Host New Weekly Lifestyle Show Exclusively on SiriusXM; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 11/04/2018 – “Coachella Radio” Channel to Launch Exclusively on SiriusXM in Advance of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sirius Minerals’ losses widen, looks to China; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 17/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Exclusively Broadcast Three Never-Before-Heard Standup Albums from Legendary Comedian Richard Pryor; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD -FY LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME INCREASED IN EXCESS OF 5%; 02/04/2018 – Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 988.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 16,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 17,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 1,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Evanson Asset Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 16,156 shares. 344,208 are held by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. S Muoio And Ltd Liability Company reported 30,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 15,244 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 8.66M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.14M were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Co. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 8.85M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.55% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,577 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Taurus Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 10,200 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.08% or 40.68M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 183,429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40,099 shares to 105,824 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 968,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 10,997 shares to 394,079 shares, valued at $112.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

