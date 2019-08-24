As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Decreased by $3.95 Million Its Stake; Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $2.77 Million as Share Value Declined

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 24,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 45,983 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 70,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 44,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 32 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 44,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Corporation owns 4,050 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Pa holds 4,720 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.08% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Benjamin F Edwards has 3,129 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mathes Inc holds 20,242 shares. 133,816 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 51 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 13,573 shares. Laffer owns 16,711 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cibc Ww Markets holds 19,961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,900 shares. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 500 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,275 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Gp, Florida-based fund reported 7,605 shares. Garde Cap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.53% or 30,758 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.07% or 53,998 shares. Guardian Inv holds 13,665 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.17% or 3,891 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.96 million shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 40,393 shares stake. Franklin accumulated 0.36% or 10.23 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.16% or 63.42 million shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4,047 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline Tru stated it has 42,005 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 862 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.11M shares to 24.89M shares, valued at $498.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA).