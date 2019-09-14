As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Lowered by $5.70 Million Its Holding; Oak Associates LTD Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 6,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 510,347 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.07M, down from 516,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,675 shares to 29,471 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi Ads (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale has 11,530 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 0.31% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schafer Cullen Inc holds 122,164 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 26,305 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invests has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 11,550 were accumulated by Perritt Mgmt Incorporated. Harvest Cap Mgmt has 27,626 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 301,025 shares. Marathon Asset Llp holds 3.42% or 4.67M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.84% or 921,379 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lsv Asset holds 0.52% or 6.05M shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd invested in 4,030 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swedbank reported 1.69 million shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.