As Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Rose, Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted Stake; New Amsterdam Partners Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Shs (TMHC) Has Lifted as Stock Rose

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 49,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 4.78M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764.46 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (TMHC) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 17,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 209,557 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 191,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.23 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Massif Capital – Deere & Co. – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deere Analyst Says Company Took Earnings Miss And Guidance Cut ‘In Stride’ – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere’s 3rd-Quarter Earnings Fall Short of Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 5,010 shares. Marco Invest Management Lc holds 5,049 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Proshare Ltd has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 609 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 4,733 shares in its portfolio. Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,819 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 763 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth holds 1.15% or 21,292 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd accumulated 4,018 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.27% or 136,081 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 11,670 shares stake. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 12,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank And holds 2,145 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 314,989 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $452.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 228,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,493 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,045 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Stanley holds 48,669 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated reported 120,324 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 75,490 shares. 39,775 were accumulated by James Invest Rech. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 723,879 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,221 shares. Pnc Grp stated it has 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 5.77M shares. 48,232 were reported by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc holds 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) or 225,416 shares. 216,300 are held by Swiss National Bank. 87,005 are owned by Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Taylor Morrison Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PR Newswire” on October 26, 2018, also Barrons.com with their article: “Views on Taylor Morrison, Signature Bank, Zebra Technologies, SM Energy, BB&T – Barron’s” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Taylor Morrison Prices 5.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Taylor Morrison to implement holding company reorganization – Phoenix Business Journal” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 16, 2019.