As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding by $14.46 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increases Stake in Target (TGT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 88,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95M, down from 215,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.40M shares traded or 53.61% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.31 million shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $72.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 123,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,711 were accumulated by Laffer. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,934 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company holds 4,436 shares. Private Trust Com Na has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fifth Third Bancshares owns 113,543 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 24,081 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.04% or 26,589 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 3.73M shares. 20,657 were accumulated by Verity & Verity Limited Liability. Mrj Capital invested in 2.49% or 25,950 shares. Paloma Mngmt Comm accumulated 1,680 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schroder Inv Management Grp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Farmers Bancorporation holds 0.2% or 2,270 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial reported 3,095 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability holds 8,938 shares.

