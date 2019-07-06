As Deere & Co Com (DE) Valuation Declined, Baystate Wealth Management Has Lifted by $639,705 Its Stake; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.04M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 329,918 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

