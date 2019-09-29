As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Main Street Research Trimmed Its Position; Mad River Investors Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Cut by $1.15 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.34M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.51M shares traded or 63.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Com owns 3,746 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1.09M are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com invested in 1,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company holds 0.09% or 1,420 shares. Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,676 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.03% or 4,130 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Management Limited Company invested in 2% or 23,209 shares. 1,541 are held by Beacon Fin. Meyer Handelman reported 1,600 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 276,929 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Minnesota-based Stillwater Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 1.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.97M shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3,719 shares to 100,868 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

