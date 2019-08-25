As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Trimmed Its Stake; M Kraus & Company Increased Holding in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) as Market Valuation Declined

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 1.99 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS INTENDS TO OFFER THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT UP TO $2 BLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89M shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap stated it has 1,705 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arrow Corp has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Incorporated Ca reported 63 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 1.62% or 13,766 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.01% or 2,392 shares. Westchester Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 82 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares stated it has 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 1St Source Financial Bank reported 8,873 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 3,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,945 shares. The Illinois-based Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 60,833 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 59,672 were reported by Weybosset Research Mngmt. Blair William Com Il reported 28,466 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

