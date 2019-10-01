As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Main Street Research Lowered by $7.56 Million Its Position; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Increased Its Mettler (MTD) Holding

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 7,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 132,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.46 million, up from 125,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $14.4 during the last trading session, reaching $690. About 75,454 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RM LAW Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc.’s (NYSE:MTD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mettler Toledo International Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). 7,168 were reported by Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Com. Jlb & Assocs Inc invested in 2,263 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 46,586 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 406 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Cambridge Research Advisors holds 910 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 11,566 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 3,251 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 3,196 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.16% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Csat Invest Advisory L P, a Michigan-based fund reported 59 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Grp (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 7,757 shares to 66,775 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,915 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere focus – U.S. tech over global equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $444.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3,719 shares to 100,868 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.11 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Eagle Investment Management Ltd holds 2.04% or 4.72M shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,102 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 11,765 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 369 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited has 962 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,700 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.01% or 37,033 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.16% stake. Citigroup reported 253,863 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 1,300 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 443,635 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Parkside Fin National Bank & Tru holds 0.11% or 2,123 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.28% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Washington Trust Bank reported 1.1% stake.