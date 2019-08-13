As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, London Co Of Virginia Trimmed Holding; Lkq (LKQ) Position Has Raised by Oppenheimer & Company Inc

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 81.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 204,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 251,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.05. About 3.74M shares traded or 70.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 22,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 78,658 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 55,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About 958,592 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nadler Finance Grp Incorporated has 2,171 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Anderson Hoagland & Company holds 0.46% or 4,819 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Eagle Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 4.72 million shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Intll Limited Ca stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 20,903 shares. Wright Investors Serv owns 2,960 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Choate Advisors reported 5,045 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 87,719 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 279,681 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.46% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lodge Hill Capital Llc stated it has 60,833 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 13.04 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 830,161 shares to 4.48M shares, valued at $257.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 162,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66 billion and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 17,522 shares to 28,064 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 11,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,619 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LKQ Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied RWL Analyst Target Price: $60 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Inc Wi holds 2.98% or 95,743 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.51 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 52,050 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Blair William & Il reported 7,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Rampart Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability holds 493,332 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Signaturefd Limited has 0.4% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 166,957 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 827,136 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Groesbeck Management Nj reported 0.63% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.32% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.07% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Thompson Invest Management has 213,310 shares.