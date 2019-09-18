As Deere & Co. (DE) Valuation Rose, Fred Alger Management Cut Position; Lands End New (LE) Stock Declined While Towerview Has Lifted Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 351,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92M, down from 417,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 1.28M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The institutional investor held 460,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 399,421 shares traded or 50.50% up from the average. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 17/05/2018 – Lands’ End Makes Forbes’ Best Midsize Employer List For Second Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Lands’ End Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 16/05/2018 – Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings at KiIdeer Store; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End Swings To Profit, As Revenue And Same-store Sales Rise — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – Firefighters on the scene of a blaze in the Whitewater area at Kannah Creek & Lands End Roads. At; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Levi Strauss & Co Class A by 433,513 shares to 732,546 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc by 85,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Ny holds 3,803 shares. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1.06% or 20,922 shares in its portfolio. Golub Limited Liability Com accumulated 136,614 shares. Sg Americas Securities owns 65,046 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,919 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership has 15,100 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 350 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Focused Wealth has 122 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 578,800 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP holds 205,000 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 86,104 shares. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated reported 12,165 shares stake. Lenox Wealth reported 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 18.98 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.