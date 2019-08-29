As Deere & Co Com (DE) Market Value Rose, Baystate Wealth Management Upped Stake; Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Rose While Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Trimmed Holding by $5.60 Million

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $157.7. About 872,439 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 68.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 31,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,407 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 45,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $209.71. About 832,582 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.17% or 1.32 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.11% or 2.06M shares. Strs Ohio owns 43,240 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. American National Bank & Trust holds 0.22% or 3,885 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 2,640 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.04M shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 31,919 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,250 shares. 13,950 were accumulated by Hrt Fin Llc. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 0.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). National Pension Serv reported 0.14% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 281,989 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research Announces Resignation of Christine Heckart from Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,100 shares to 199,688 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).