As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.47 Million; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Upped Holding by $593,655

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 10,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 32,677 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 2.24 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 126,069 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15 million, down from 135,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 1.54 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 8,885 shares to 934,002 shares, valued at $69.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Strategic Fin Serv Inc holds 13,907 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Com owns 6,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mairs holds 1,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 448,092 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 66,866 were reported by Nordea Investment Management. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 75,415 shares. 2,960 are owned by Wright Investors Service. Aqr Ltd invested in 0% or 6,568 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 0.23% or 114,519 shares. 12,177 were reported by Virtu Limited. Aperio Grp Lc reported 212,723 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 47,869 shares to 69,433 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 337,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,480 shares, and cut its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NYSE:NX).