As Deere & Company (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Cullinan Associates Raised Position; Jhl Capital Group Stake In Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Was Boosted

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 38,510 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 29,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.31M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 24/03/2018 – MUSK ASKS TESLA NORWAY TEAM TO SLOW DOWN SHIPMENTS; 02/05/2018 – A Tesla spokesman rejected the claims; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE VS TESLA’S ELECT DIRECTOR JAMES MURDOCH; 27/03/2018 – TESLA’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – Tesla planned a production pause of its Model 3 in February “increase production rates.”; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – Every CEO would love to go off like Tesla CEO Elon Musk did during his unusual post-earnings call, says @jimcramer; 03/04/2018 – Tesla makes production breakthrough; 05/04/2018 – Tesla would also suffer as it has not yet built a Chinese base; 31/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS BRUSSELS CAR ACCIDENT NOT INVOLVING AUTO PILOT

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. Musk Elon had bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,250 shares to 29,330 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,473 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc..