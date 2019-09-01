As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Blue Edge Capital Cut by $489.91 Million Its Stake; Iberiabank (IBKC) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 7,696 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 billion, down from 10,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.28% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.99. About 229,238 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: 22 Branches to Be Closed or Consolidated Are Incremental to Branch Consolidations Already Planned; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK – TOTAL COST OF BRANCH CONSOLIDATIONS EXPECTED TO BE EARNED BACK THROUGH NON-INTEREST EXPENSE REDUCTIONS WITHIN 2-YEAR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Names Rosa Sugrañes to Its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corp Announces Branch Closures and Consolidations; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s (NYSE:BLX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 0.16% or 12.61 million shares. Logan Cap Management owns 25,644 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Firefly Value Partners LP reported 516,475 shares stake. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Finemark Comml Bank invested in 0.07% or 7,889 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv stated it has 2,937 shares. Charter Tru has 9,083 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 87,209 shares. At Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Plante Moran Advisors Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 525 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 8.71 million shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 21,292 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 10,354 were accumulated by Optimum Invest.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 249 shares to 3,716 shares, valued at $964.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) by 56,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $381,198 was made by COOPER ANGUS R II on Thursday, March 14. Maples Ricky E had bought 1,000 shares worth $75,250 on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is IBERIABANK (IBKC) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IBERIABANK Corporation Increases Cash Dividend on Common Stock by 5% – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does IBERIABANK Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IBKC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 122,003 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 1,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Middleton Ma holds 0.14% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 12,380 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 885,117 shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 15,693 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Moreover, Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com has 2.36% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 139,085 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 83,913 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 1,172 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.16% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).