As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Declined, Washington Trust Bank Has Lifted Its Holding by $651,423; Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 8,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,782 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 76,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $100.12. About 628,196 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 4,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,841 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 36,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 141,808 shares to 227,091 shares, valued at $32.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IYR) by 241,791 shares to 313 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,158 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM).