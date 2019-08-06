As Deere & Co (DE) Valuation Rose, Holder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Cut Stake by $1.75 Million; Holder Viking Fund Management Raised Prudentl Finl (PRU) Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Prudentl Finl (PRU) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Prudentl Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.95. About 4.16 million shares traded or 119.34% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas analyzed 11,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.06. About 3.21 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Vista Oil & Gas, SAB de CV Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – PRNewswire" on July 25, 2019

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 13.39 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: "Prudential Is a Dividend Powerhouse – Barron's" on July 11, 2019

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.