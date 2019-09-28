As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Cut Stake by $685,410; Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Market Value Rose While Lyon Street Capital Has Boosted Stake

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,478 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 130.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 41,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 72,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 31,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 506,300 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.