As Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Price Declined, Baystate Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $639,705; Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Shares Declined While Morgan Stanley Decreased Position

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 622,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 882,511 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 517,748 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.84% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.25M shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,491 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 280,999 shares stake. Community Bank Na accumulated 155 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 10,354 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 223,664 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Communications reported 6,135 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 2,619 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability reported 0.6% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 77,920 shares. Spirit Of America New York has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Valley National Advisers holds 1,629 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 32,547 shares to 196,376 shares, valued at $8.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 4.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity.