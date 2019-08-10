As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lowered Holding; Envestnet (ENV) Holding Held by Summit Creek Advisors Llc

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.66M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc. (ENV) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 38,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 289,651 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94M, up from 251,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.51% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 777,038 shares traded or 159.34% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 01/05/2018 – Finalists Chosen for Envestnet & Investment Advisor Annual Asset Manager Awards; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Rev $197M-$200M

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 13.73 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,484 are held by Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 1.55% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us holds 4,304 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 45,649 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap stated it has 24,081 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc reported 13,372 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 6,533 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.3% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 61,156 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Birinyi Associate Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,300 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 186 shares. 11,931 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.07% or 22,988 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.36% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 9.83M shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22,764 shares to 161,218 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,580 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

More recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 717,040 shares. Ent Financial Svcs Corp holds 0.01% or 429 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co reported 24,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advent Intll Ma holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 691,901 shares. Caxton Assocs LP reported 5,812 shares stake. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Stifel Fincl invested in 0.01% or 28,408 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Waddell & Reed stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). 249,988 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 0% or 72,631 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 6,783 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 1.21% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).