As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Securities Has Trimmed Its Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Share Value Declined While Cushing Asset Management LP Raised by $76.75 Million Its Position

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 7,402 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 9,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.33. About 1.81 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 314.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 6.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.43M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.76M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 3.29M shares traded or 16.49% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 17,784 shares to 91,988 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Winch Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 3,167 shares. Da Davidson Com holds 0.34% or 124,559 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,723 shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,938 shares. 271,485 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Inc. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.12M shares. 2,560 are owned by Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt. 13,975 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Llc. 2,171 are owned by Nadler Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Whittier Tru reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Deere Falls, GE, Nvidia Rise in Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Alibaba, Cisco, Nvidia, Walmart and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How An Agribusiness ETF Is Dealing With The Trade War – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 611,682 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $163.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 56,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,580 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.