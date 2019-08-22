As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Holder Toron Capital Markets Lowered Its Holding by $1.47 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose While Harding Loevner LP Boosted Position

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 120,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 4.09M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.08M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 3.84 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 126,069 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15 million, down from 135,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $154.86. About 1.81 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,091 shares to 215,235 shares, valued at $19.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 362,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $263.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 834,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).