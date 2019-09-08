As Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Value Rose, Baystate Wealth Management Increased Stake; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Franklin Resources (BEN) by $884,631

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.05 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 26,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 88,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 61,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 2.06M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etf Ser Solutions by 10,200 shares to 391,750 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 230,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,457 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.