As Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Main Street Research Cut Holding; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $6.22 Million

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 45,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 50,070 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $165.01. About 164,667 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 35,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 127,895 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.24 million, up from 91,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $200.51. About 182,325 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.10 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

