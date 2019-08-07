As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Its Stake by $1.47 Million; Cortland Associates Has Increased Facebook A (FB) Position by $11.97 Million; Shares Rose

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 9,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 126,069 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.15 million, down from 135,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $151.46. About 1.24M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $185.73. About 12.32M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN MINISTER: FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES CANNOT BE TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK:46 DISRUPTIONS OF FB SERVICES IN 12 COUNTRIES IN 2H17; 10/04/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Rehearsal video of Facebook’s newest product launch speech leaks the same day Zuckerberg testifies; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 20/03/2018 – FTC HAS EARLIER CONSENT DECREE WITH FACEBOOK OVER PRIVACY; 20/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Statement of Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal on Facebook Data Breach; 01/05/2018 – The social media site collects information from Facebook users and non-Facebook users from websites that send it user information, including through Facebook “pixels.”; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division accumulated 10,496 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 53,267 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 4,954 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability holds 1.08% or 53,703 shares. Maple has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montecito Bank & Trust owns 4,134 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Security National Trust accumulated 13,542 shares. First Personal Serv has 2,149 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. One Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 27,567 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.23% or 2,156 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 509,382 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Aviance Prtn Ltd Company has 38,006 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 54,804 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,789 shares to 549,272 shares, valued at $39.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion Com by 6,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,736 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New Class (BRKB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 42,400 shares stake. Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 46,681 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.18% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 424,951 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 77,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,863 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Whitebox Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 13,715 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 3,297 shares. 475 are held by Moody Financial Bank Division. 10,229 were reported by Wendell David Assocs. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Etrade Mgmt Lc owns 1,568 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co has 0.73% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3.59M shares.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 31,774 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).