As Deere Co (DE) Stock Value Declined, Bartlett & Co Has Boosted Stake; Blue Chip Partners Boosted Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $981,619 as Share Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 9,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 111,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, up from 101,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Deere Co (DE) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 4,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 209,147 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, up from 204,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Deere Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $165.71. About 6.51 million shares traded or 216.17% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.87 million activity.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27,152 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $62.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,178 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.