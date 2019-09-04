As Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Decreased Its Position; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 53,024 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, down from 56,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $150.82. About 2.06M shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 101,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, down from 105,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 3.03M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 09/04/2018 – FierceBiotech: According to people “briefed on its plans”, and talking to FT journos, Celgene is “hunting for acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes Issued By Crestline Denali Clo Xvi, Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Advisors accumulated 2,674 shares. Regions Fin Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 57,763 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Lc reported 25,772 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership reported 1.34% stake. King Luther Cap Corp reported 639,230 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc owns 4,432 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation has 18,553 shares. 87,500 are held by Water Island Ltd. Scotia holds 26,441 shares. Farallon Management Llc has 8.43M shares for 6.39% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Com reported 135,260 shares. 233,044 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd Llc. Headinvest Limited Com holds 11,297 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 9.39 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,337 shares to 45,632 shares, valued at $17.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman L/C Val Fnd (NPRTX) by 10,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 69,020 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Amarillo Bancorp owns 0.1% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,575 shares. 7,944 are owned by Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability. Int Sarl holds 0.91% or 45,799 shares. Churchill has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 23,900 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Palladium Ptnrs Lc accumulated 16,121 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hartford Inv Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 34,657 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 1.41 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Private Trust Na reported 2,580 shares. Telos Cap Inc reported 0.09% stake. Barclays Plc accumulated 394,613 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Llp holds 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 12,917 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 188,200 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $79.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $675.03 million for 17.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.