As Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Lifted Its Position; Capital Fund Management Sa Holding in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) Has Increased by $7.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.04. About 327,673 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (ASML) by 1002.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 46,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,694 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 115,803 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 18/04/2018 – ASML Reiterates Expectation for Solid Sales, Profit Growth in 2018; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc/The (Put) (NYSE:TJX) by 102,000 shares to 211,600 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,760 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:MOH).

