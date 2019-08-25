As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Lowered Its Stake; Cannae Holdings (DFS) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $757,710 as Stock Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.15M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 41.37% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (DFS) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 16,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 39,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 56,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cannae Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.63M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack holds 0.22% or 1,935 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.27% or 417,379 shares. Ftb reported 3,578 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 15,482 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Columbia Asset reported 4,291 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 8,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hamel Associates Incorporated holds 0.17% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Washington Commercial Bank holds 40,841 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.16M shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 3,366 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.01% stake.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 4,750 shares to 11,421 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 160,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NYSE:SHW) by 12,697 shares to 28,919 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:HIG) by 36,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (IVE).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.31 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,117 are owned by Alley Limited Liability Com. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd holds 8,438 shares. Corbyn Mgmt Md accumulated 140,115 shares or 4.09% of the stock. 390,300 were accumulated by Pggm Investments. Colony Group Incorporated Limited owns 6,748 shares. Gradient Investments Lc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Smith Graham And Inv Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Copeland Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 50,877 shares. Thomasville State Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 2,852 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 816,959 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 19,198 shares. Cullinan Associates Incorporated invested in 12,526 shares. Btc Capital Management owns 42,529 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) has 9,208 shares. 4,300 were reported by Greenleaf Tru.