As Deere & Co. (DE) Share Price Rose, Fred Alger Management Decreased Its Holding; Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 212,636 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, up from 151,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 2.74M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 84.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 351,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.92 million, down from 417,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $673.61 million for 19.41 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv Adr by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc A by 20,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 1,719 shares. 2,835 are owned by Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation. Atwood & Palmer owns 1,800 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 63,907 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 150,112 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Prtnrs has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Argyle Mgmt reported 23,745 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 41,389 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited Liability Co has invested 1.32% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Grisanti Cap Mngmt Llc reported 500 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,668 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 200 shares. Rampart Mngmt Ltd owns 38,663 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 117,248 were reported by Argyle Capital Mngmt. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Com, Oregon-based fund reported 65,780 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,884 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 199,228 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 240,502 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc has 136,524 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 454,560 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 550,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 498 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 0.1% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 77,713 shares.

