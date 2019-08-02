As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Lowered by $1.75 Million Its Position; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 5,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 09/05/2018 – Amazon exec calls Seattle’s proposed head tax on big businesses ‘super dangerous’; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $161.21. About 2.12 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares to 103,800 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate accumulated 22,338 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi stated it has 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Richard Bernstein Ltd invested in 12,127 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 238 shares. Violich Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axiom Investors Limited Liability De holds 57,527 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Field Main Comml Bank reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mathes Inc holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,181 shares. Moreover, Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company has 0.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,335 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co has 338,847 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc owns 21,243 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.98 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Cerner (Nasdaq: $CERN) Announces Collaboration with AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) to Accelerate Healthcare and IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Transforms Software (NYSE: $S) Portfolio to be Cloud Native – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Shale Gas Production Might Have Dark Days Ahead – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Asset Management Us Incorporated invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Counselors Incorporated invested in 42,745 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cardinal Cap owns 41,147 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.78% or 42,729 shares. Virtu Ltd Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,177 shares. First Midwest Bank Tru Division accumulated 1.02% or 46,844 shares. 2,572 are owned by Argent Tru. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stonehearth Cap Management Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,263 shares. Wright Invsts Service holds 2,960 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 3.89 million were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Security Tru Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 16,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Group owns 968,812 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.