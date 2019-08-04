As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding by $336,762; Bb Biotech Ag Lifted Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 23,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.61M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 493,086 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX)

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 2.19 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

