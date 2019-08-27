As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Vident Investment Advisory Decreased Position by $967,992; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Grs Advisors Cut by $2.66 Million Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 143,767 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 6,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 80,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, down from 86,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 246,500 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 200,000 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 610,601 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 5,252 shares. 16,880 are owned by Wolverine Asset Management Lc. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 25,519 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc owns 39,439 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 863,967 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 100,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Corvex Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 511,100 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 188,589 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 9,559 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 20,464 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.44M for 56.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 136,607 shares to 351,724 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,584 shares to 8,991 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).