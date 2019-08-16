As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, London Co Of Virginia Lowered Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Trimmed Position by $9.56 Million

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 81.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 204,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 251,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $148.8. About 2.39 million shares traded or 8.59% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 86,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 201,828 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.55 million, down from 287,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 1.69 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 0.21% or 40,806 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management accumulated 1.16% or 70,628 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 180 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alps Advisors Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 1.72% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 36,700 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd reported 2,689 shares. Motco invested in 33,300 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Conning Incorporated stated it has 400,595 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 1,930 shares. Argyle Cap Management Inc reported 37,850 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 0.13% or 12,697 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What’s Old Is New Again: U.S. Next-Day Air Surge Propels UPS To Solid Second Quarter Results, Best One-Day Share Gain Since ’08 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS’s Venture Arm Makes Minority Investment In Autonomous Truck Company TuSimple – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 13.97 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 41,906 shares to 98,038 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 85,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0.12% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,145 shares. Anderson Hoagland accumulated 4,819 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 2,511 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 4.34M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd holds 0.15% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert And Assoc accumulated 1,440 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Conning has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 3,176 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd accumulated 10,920 shares. Penobscot Investment Management has invested 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 1,300 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 87,078 shares.