As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Trimmed Its Position; As Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Lowered Holding by $27.56 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) (SHW) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 13.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 13.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $499.08. About 526,181 shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $167.77. About 1.12M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,686 shares to 78,880 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 14,042 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,416 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,243 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 20,722 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 0.01% or 560 shares. Chartist Ca has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bamco stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt has invested 0.53% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 17,087 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 0.62% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Albert D Mason invested in 3,441 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 3,567 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities owns 987 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Morgan Stanley owns 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 722,701 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh invested 0.8% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Massachusetts Serv Com Ma holds 99,880 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 1,629 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 27,448 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 674 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested in 9,422 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd reported 2,315 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 38,533 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 8,452 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 15,610 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Washington Company reported 8,869 shares.