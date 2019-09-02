As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased by $336,762 Its Stake; As Regions Finl New (RF) Valuation Rose, Fsi Group Raised by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 94,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 295,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 200,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 10.39 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.64M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 27,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru stated it has 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 238,046 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,000 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Brown Advisory reported 6.66 million shares. Diversified Tru holds 36,090 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 6.07 million shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 145,190 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 10.07 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 77 shares. 1.82 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Greenleaf has 10,295 shares. Co Bancorp holds 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 24,509 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 65,207 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Broderick Brian C holds 0.07% or 1,280 shares. Lipe & Dalton has invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Greenleaf Tru reported 3,904 shares stake. 19,182 are held by Aviance Cap Management Llc. Redwood Investments Limited accumulated 0.7% or 59,766 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 435,392 shares. Atria Invs Lc holds 0.04% or 5,189 shares. Td Mngmt Ltd Com holds 15 shares. Markel reported 1.01M shares. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Com stated it has 5,010 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Com invested in 2.74% or 87,719 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $668.26 million for 17.93 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.