As Deere & Company (DE) Shares Rose, Holder Decatur Capital Management Decreased Position by $4.36 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Lowered by $511,368 Its Holding

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 27,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 46,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, down from 73,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 1.58 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 5,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 284,420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.14M, down from 290,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 3.41M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,865 shares to 69,992 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Deere & Co. Soared 18.2% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will Deereâ€™s Rally End on Caterpillar Weakness? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks fall sharply, giving up early gains, after Trump imposes fresh tariffs on China – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.32 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

