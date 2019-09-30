As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut by $1.70 Million Its Position; As Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stock Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Cut Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 10,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $168.35. About 1.10M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 893,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, down from 943,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 6.34 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E gets additional equity commitment proposals – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Trouble Ahead For PG&E – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E wildfire payment bill dead for now, complicating restructure effort – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.52M for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,000 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 68,947 shares. Zimmer Limited Partnership stated it has 2.01M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Bain Credit LP has invested 19.22% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Brookfield Asset reported 205,000 shares stake. Moreover, Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13,000 shares. The Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Abrams Mngmt LP holds 15.56% or 25.00 million shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested in 20,900 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation holds 7.37% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 362,515 shares. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Country Trust National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 78 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,616 shares to 14,313 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 31,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,728 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), The Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – 8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DuPont Is Well-Positioned For The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 30% Return On Equity, Is Deere Company (NYSE:DE) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.