As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lifted Position by $1.51 Million; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Price Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Upped Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 4.66M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 9,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 59,813 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, up from 50,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 788,622 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 85,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 36,432 shares. 125,452 are held by Bennicas & Assoc Inc. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 111,943 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 3.27M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Ima Wealth invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc owns 62,013 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2.91M are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 648,649 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 4.25M were accumulated by Bank Of America De. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 2.56M shares. Canal holds 70,000 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 359,028 shares. Ci reported 99,700 shares.

