As Deere & Co (DE) Market Value Declined, Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Stake; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $713,293

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,702 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 56,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 1.65M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $162.38. About 793,386 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 150 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs owns 13,907 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,343 shares. Ftb has invested 0.05% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Fund Sa has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 44,522 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Company invested in 2,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 9,521 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.42% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 300 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 61,838 shares in its portfolio. 911 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Motco has 0.56% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 34,944 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 4,097 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10M for 14.34 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Management owns 0.83% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 777,786 shares. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated reported 13,423 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). South Dakota Council has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.23% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 3.53M shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel accumulated 0.36% or 53,095 shares. First Corporation In holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,579 shares. Sky Gp accumulated 0.44% or 24,088 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York has invested 1.76% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Carret Asset Llc reported 27,146 shares. Natixis reported 0.23% stake. Marco Mgmt Llc owns 5,719 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. At Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 7,246 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 293,285 shares stake. St Germain D J invested in 4,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9,090 shares to 10,890 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).