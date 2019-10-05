As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Upped Position; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Pacad Investment LTD Raised Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 9,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 253,905 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08M, up from 244,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 6,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,122 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 11,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DuPont Is Well-Positioned For The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Obsidian Energy (OBE) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notification from NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese techs slide on de-listing chatter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2,514 shares to 205,418 shares, valued at $31.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,976 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.62% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Perkins Coie Trust Commerce owns 671 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 1,700 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Llc reported 1,420 shares. Synovus Financial reported 12,529 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Price holds 15,088 shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. Strategic Financial Svcs Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,946 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 11,943 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lincoln National invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd reported 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 30,313 shares or 0.95% of the stock. 1.29M are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Akre Mgmt Lc owns 5.33M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 326,878 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Linscomb Williams reported 11,849 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Appleton Partners Inc Ma has invested 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Minnesota-based Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alabama-based Vulcan Value Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 3.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,271 are owned by Milestone Grp. Ironwood Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citadel Limited Liability Company reported 688,262 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 353,327 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,352 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 0.28% or 1,518 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Dump Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Too? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget Visa: Mastercard Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard’s Fundamentals Sustain Its Price Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in October – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $345.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,000 shares to 13,549 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).