As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased by $336,762 Its Holding; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Raised Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 462,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.89 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.22M, up from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 4.15 million shares traded or 82.65% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.29 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $236.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey & Gibb Assoc, Virginia-based fund reported 14,700 shares. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.04% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Comm reported 183,354 shares. 7,780 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Arizona State Retirement holds 113,054 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hl Ltd Liability Company has 17,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru invested in 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 50,251 shares. 518 are held by Duncker Streett And Company. Northern Tru reported 0.05% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 106,100 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,952 shares. Opus Mgmt Inc reported 56,000 shares stake. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

