As Deere & Co Com (DE) Stock Value Rose, Corda Investment Management Decreased by $587,505 Its Stake; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Coatue Management Has Raised Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 166,257 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.57M, down from 169,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $150.55. About 836,276 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 442.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 913,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.67M, up from 206,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $284.2. About 939,397 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 8,962 shares to 234,193 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp Etf by 14,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 871,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1.17 million shares to 715,496 shares, valued at $215.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 381,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,135 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

