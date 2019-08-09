As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Trimmed Position; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Decreased Holding by $814,800

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 5.89 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.62M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $339.04M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 72,116 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 1,372 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.01M shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 3.41M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 3.04 million shares. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0.01% or 13,477 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Inc reported 136,124 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability reported 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Massachusetts Comm Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 7.66M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 103,531 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt, Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,448 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 1,000 shares. Legal General Gru Public Lc has 0.05% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 6.24 million shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co has 9,409 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $894.99 million for 13.75 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.