As Deere & Co (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Cut Holding; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Lowered Its Position by $663,299

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 48,483 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 66,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB GAINS VETO POWERS THAT ALLOW IT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – YONHAP; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TOTAL AVAILABLE CREDIT TO AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT UNDER FACILITY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $14.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB TO INJECT $750 MLN TO GM’S S.KOREA UNIT – YONHAP; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Brose for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – GM’s Barra says automaker can ‘more than offset’ effects of metals tariffs; 10/05/2018 – ENGLE SAYS STILL HAVE LOT OF WORK TO IN S.KOREA, BUT SEES BRIGHT FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 26/04/2018 – GM ANALYST CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS: GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED AN EXTENSION; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION FAIL TO REACH WAGE DEAL – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 5,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 26,039 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 31,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.37% or $8.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.02. About 2.89 million shares traded or 40.78% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 22,819 shares to 169,483 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,554 shares to 177,495 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).