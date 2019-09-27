As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Wetherby Asset Management Upped by $536,085 Its Stake; As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Market Valuation Declined, Rhumbline Advisers Increased by $1.16 Million Its Position

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 52,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 845,976 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.42 million, up from 793,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 3.38M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 10,534 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 7,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 743,469 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot Oil & Gas to focus this year on increasing cash flow, execs say – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Green Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot – A Sustainable Gas Major – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com Stk (NYSE:WM) by 6,931 shares to 723,722 shares, valued at $83.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fmc Corp Com (New) (NYSE:FMC) by 17,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,937 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp Com Stk (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 192,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 419,593 shares. Synovus Financial invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Wellington Management Gp Llp stated it has 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 146,158 shares. The New York-based Cibc World has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Enterprise Fin Svcs has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 206 shares. Hartford invested in 880 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co invested in 0.04% or 9,876 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab invested in 22,747 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Piedmont Invest holds 0.02% or 25,336 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability holds 107,385 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 1.32M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. Shares for $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J. The insider DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont Is Well-Positioned For The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 8,271 shares to 10,789 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,117 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 324,090 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 28,504 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 951,468 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.13% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 11,586 shares. Whitnell has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% or 41,389 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Next Century Growth Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 108 shares. Argyle Mgmt Inc stated it has 23,745 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 5,183 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.23% or 86,104 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 12,190 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,439 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls owns 1,512 shares.