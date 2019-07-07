As Deere & Co Com (DE) Share Value Declined, Baystate Wealth Management Raised Stake by $639,705; As Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Caz Investments LP Cut Its Position

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 3.86M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE SAW $3.5B OF INFLOWS IN 1Q FROM ITS RETAIL BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S GRAY SAYS MAIN GOAL IS `TO DO NO HARM’; 01/05/2018 – Blackstone is expanding its investment in subprime car loans; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 01/04/2018 – Tech Jollof: Exclusive: Thomson Reuters in deal for Blackstone to buy major stake in F&R unit: sources LONDON/NEW YORK (Reut; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 11/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed Hedge Fund Arkkan Hires Goldman Sachs’s Abrat; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy Property Trust for $7.6 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone Is Said to Raise $7 Billion for Asia Property Fund; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 736,466 shares. State Street reported 12.61 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Guardian Trust Com invested 0.73% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cleararc holds 0.23% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 7,725 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parametric Associates Ltd Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dorsey And Whitney, South Dakota-based fund reported 1,934 shares. Amg Trust Financial Bank owns 1,328 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,772 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Howland Management Limited Liability reported 15,482 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York invested in 0.66% or 22,594 shares. Melvin Cap Lp invested in 2.09% or 1.11 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79 million for 19.67 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated accumulated 614,110 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 22,345 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.19% or 202,133 shares in its portfolio. Toscafund Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 4.39% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Swedbank accumulated 0.83% or 5.00 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 625 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 3,200 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 12,060 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd owns 0.2% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 6.51M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 36,910 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 35,500 were reported by Meyer Handelman Company. Vestor Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,459 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.03% or 3.34 million shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability owns 13,201 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.07% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).