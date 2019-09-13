As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.06 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Holder Nli International Cut Its Position

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, down from 3,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $27.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1129.07. About 370,176 shares traded or 53.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 150,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.92 million, down from 156,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $163.26. About 2.69M shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Bank Of Mellon invested in 3.35M shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 2,974 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,675 are held by Whalerock Point Partners Llc. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cibc World Inc holds 0.01% or 19,459 shares. 578,800 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability. 2,693 are held by Homrich Berg. Blue Chip Prns holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,214 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.25% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mcgowan Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% or 634,701 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com holds 0% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.90 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,700 shares to 26,378 shares, valued at $28.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 31,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Synovus Fincl Corp has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt LP invested in 3,500 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co owns 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 38,601 shares. Dupont holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,093 shares. Hm Payson And stated it has 11 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Eulav Asset Management reported 19,500 shares. Meritage Port Management reported 0.64% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 25 are held by City. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 283,780 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability holds 6,516 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Inc holds 0.53% or 8,447 shares in its portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Susquehanna Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).