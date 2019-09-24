As Deere & Co (DE) Shares Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake by $5.70 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Bb&T Has Decreased Its Holding

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 481,935 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.86 million, down from 516,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.45M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 1,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 90,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.65M, down from 92,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $251.4. About 1.32M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.09 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Forget Anthem; Teladoc Health Is a Better Growth Stock – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem Cost Troubles Leave It Lagging Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P (IJT) by 12,247 shares to 105,760 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 36,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere focus – U.S. tech over global equipment – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE: shareholder – Reuters” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru Communications has invested 0.18% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Westwood Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,554 shares. Meyer Handelman has 1,600 shares. Levin Strategies Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 86,104 were reported by Huntington National Bank. Montgomery Invest Management reported 35,230 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 66,151 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Gemmer Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 238 shares. Crossvault Cap Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 526,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability accumulated 2,372 shares.